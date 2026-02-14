No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide host No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-5, 6-5 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (18-6, 6-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-5, 6-5 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama hosts No. 10 Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide are 16-1 in home games. Alabama is 16-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sooners are 6-5 in SEC play. Oklahoma is the SEC leader with 30.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 7.0.

Alabama scores 71.4 points, 5.5 more per game than the 65.9 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 29.6 more points per game (87.7) than Alabama gives up (58.1).

The Crimson Tide and Sooners face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons is averaging 16.4 points for the Crimson Tide. Karly Weathers is averaging 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Aaliyah Chavez is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 18.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Payton Verhulst is averaging 13.8 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.