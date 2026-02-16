No. 22 Tennessee plays No. 14 Ole Miss after Cooper’s 29-point game

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-7, 8-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-6, 7-4 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee Lady Volunteers (16-7, 8-3 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (20-6, 7-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Tennessee takes on No. 14 Ole Miss after Talaysia Cooper scored 29 points in Tennessee’s 65-63 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

The Rebels are 11-0 in home games. Ole Miss is 0-3 in one-possession games.

The Lady Volunteers are 8-3 against conference opponents. Tennessee averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.4 points per game.

Ole Miss scores 76.8 points, 12.2 more per game than the 64.6 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game Ole Miss allows.

The Rebels and Lady Volunteers square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is averaging 19.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Sira Thienou is averaging 13.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Cooper is scoring 15.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Lady Volunteers. Janiah Barker is averaging 12 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Lady Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

