No. 22 Miami (OH) hosts Campbell and Bowling Green

Bowling Green Falcons (16-11, 7-7 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (26-0, 13-0 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (16-11, 7-7 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (26-0, 13-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green visits No. 22 Miami (OH) after Javontae Campbell scored 22 points in Bowling Green’s 78-71 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The RedHawks are 14-0 in home games. Miami (OH) averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 19-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Falcons have gone 7-7 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks ninth in the MAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Troy Glover averaging 2.3.

Miami (OH) averages 92.3 points, 21.8 more per game than the 70.5 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Miami (OH) won 93-83 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Brant Byers led Miami (OH) with 17 points, and Sam Towns led Bowling Green with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eian Elmer is averaging 11.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the RedHawks. Peter Suder is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mayar Wol averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Campbell is shooting 52.5% and averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 90.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.