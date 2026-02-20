No. 20 Texas Tech visits Colorado, looks for 25th victory this season

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (24-4, 11-4 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (19-8, 10-5 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

Texas Tech Lady Raiders (24-4, 11-4 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (19-8, 10-5 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Texas Tech will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Lady Raiders visit the Colorado.

The Buffaloes are 13-2 in home games. Colorado has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Raiders have gone 11-4 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalynn Bristow averaging 5.1.

Colorado scores 69.4 points, 12.0 more per game than the 57.4 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Colorado gives up.

The Buffaloes and Lady Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Jade Masogayo is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Maupin is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.0 points for the Lady Raiders. Snudda Collins is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Lady Raiders: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

