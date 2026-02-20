No. 20 Arkansas faces Missouri after Acuff’s 49-point showing

Missouri Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (19-7, 9-4 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Missouri Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (19-7, 9-4 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Arkansas hosts Missouri after Darius Acuff Jr. scored 49 points in Arkansas’ 117-115 overtime loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Razorbacks have gone 13-1 at home. Arkansas is third in the SEC with 17.1 assists per game led by Acuff averaging 6.2.

The Tigers are 8-5 in conference matchups. Missouri is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Arkansas’ average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 80.1 points per game, 2.1 more than the 78.0 Arkansas gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is averaging 12.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Razorbacks. Acuff is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mark Mitchell is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Jayden Stone is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 7-3, averaging 90.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

