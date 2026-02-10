No. 19 West Virginia puts home win streak on the line against UCF

UCF Knights (10-13, 2-10 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (20-5, 10-3 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

UCF Knights (10-13, 2-10 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (20-5, 10-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 West Virginia hosts UCF trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Mountaineers have gone 11-3 in home games. West Virginia is fifth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 59.4 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Knights are 2-10 in Big 12 play. UCF ranks ninth in the Big 12 giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

West Virginia scores 76.8 points, 13.4 more per game than the 63.4 UCF gives up. UCF has shot at a 41.2% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 41.6% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is shooting 36.4% and averaging 14.3 points for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Leah Harmon is averaging 15.7 points for the Knights. Mahogany Chandler-Roberts is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 56.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.