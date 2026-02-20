No. 19 West Virginia puts home win streak on the line against Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-7, 10-5 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (21-6, 11-4 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-7, 10-5 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (21-6, 11-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Mountaineers have gone 12-3 at home. West Virginia is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowgirls are 10-5 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is 25th in college basketball averaging 9.5 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.7% from downtown. Micah Gray leads the team averaging 2.9 makes while shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

West Virginia averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 24.1 more points per game (83.4) than West Virginia gives up (59.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gray is averaging 15 points for the Cowgirls. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

