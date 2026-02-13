No. 19 Vanderbilt hosts Texas A&M after Clemence’s 20-point showing

Texas A&M Aggies (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (20-4, 7-4 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (17-7, 7-4 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (20-4, 7-4 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on No. 19 Vanderbilt after Zach Clemence scored 20 points in Texas A&M’s 86-85 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Commodores are 11-2 on their home court. Vanderbilt is third in the SEC with 17.1 assists per game led by Tyler averaging 5.3.

The Aggies are 7-4 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is ninth in the SEC with 34.3 rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 8.8.

Vanderbilt scores 88.7 points, 10.3 more per game than the 78.4 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Vanderbilt have averaged.

The Commodores and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner is averaging 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Commodores. Tyler Nickel is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Agee is averaging 13.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Rylan Griffen is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 6-4, averaging 82.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 85.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.