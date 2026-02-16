No. 18 Saint Louis aims for 25th victory of season in matchup against Rhode Island

Saint Louis Billikens (24-1, 12-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-11, 5-7 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Louis Billikens (24-1, 12-0 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (14-11, 5-7 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Louis will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Billikens take on the Rhode Island.

The Rams have gone 8-5 at home. Rhode Island is ninth in the A-10 with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

The Billikens are 12-0 in A-10 play. Saint Louis is fourth in college basketball with 38.8 rebounds per game led by Dion Brown averaging 5.6.

Rhode Island makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Saint Louis has shot at a 52.0% clip from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The Rams and Billikens face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is averaging 5.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Rams. Tyler Cochran is averaging 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games.

Robbie Avila is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.4 points for the Billikens. Trey Green is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Billikens: 10-0, averaging 86.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.