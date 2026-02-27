No. 18 North Carolina plays Virginia Tech after Trimble’s 30-point showing

Virginia Tech Hokies (18-10, 7-8 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 10-5 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30…

Virginia Tech Hokies (18-10, 7-8 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (22-6, 10-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 North Carolina hosts Virginia Tech after Seth Trimble scored 30 points in North Carolina’s 77-74 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tar Heels are 16-0 in home games. North Carolina averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 9.8 points per game.

The Hokies are 7-8 in ACC play. Virginia Tech is 5-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Carolina averages 80.6 points, 6.6 more per game than the 74.0 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech averages 8.0 more points per game (78.8) than North Carolina allows (70.8).

The Tar Heels and Hokies face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Wilson is averaging 19.9 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels. Trimble is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Schutt is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 7.9 points. Ben Hammond is shooting 48.0% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Hokies: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

