No. 17 Ole Miss hosts No. 7 LSU following McMahon’s 39-point game

LSU Tigers (22-4, 8-4 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (21-6, 8-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Ole Miss plays No. 7 LSU after Cotie McMahon scored 39 points in Ole Miss’ 94-81 victory against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

The Rebels are 12-0 on their home court. Ole Miss ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding with 36.9 rebounds. Christeen Iwuala leads the Rebels with 8.6 boards.

The Tigers are 8-4 in SEC play. LSU is 20-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.5 turnovers per game.

Ole Miss makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than LSU has allowed to its opponents (34.1%). LSU averages 37.0 more points per game (95.7) than Ole Miss allows to opponents (58.7).

The Rebels and Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Debreasha Powe averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc. McMahon is shooting 44.8% and averaging 23.2 points over the past 10 games.

Mikaylah Williams is averaging 13.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

