No. 16 Texas Tech visits No. 1 Arizona after Atwell’s 20-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-6, 8-3 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (23-1, 10-1 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Texas Tech visits No. 1 Arizona after Donovan Atwell scored 20 points in Texas Tech’s 78-44 victory against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Wildcats are 13-0 on their home court. Arizona is 21-1 against opponents over .500.

The Red Raiders are 8-3 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech ranks eighth in the Big 12 allowing 72.3 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Arizona scores 88.8 points, 16.5 more per game than the 72.3 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tobe Awaka is averaging 9.7 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Wildcats. Brayden Burries is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Atwell averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. JT Toppin is shooting 54.7% and averaging 22.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 86.0 points, 41.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

