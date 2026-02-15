No. 16 Texas Tech hands No. 1 Arizona 2nd straight loss in OT

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — JT Toppin scored eight of his 31 points in a dominant overtime performance and No. 16…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — JT Toppin scored eight of his 31 points in a dominant overtime performance and No. 16 Texas Tech sent No. 1 Arizona to its second straight loss, shocking the Wildcats 78-75 on Saturday.

Texas Tech (19-6, 9-3 Big 12) beat the No. 1 team for the third time in school history. The Wildcats (23-2, 10-2) were 23-0 before losing to No. 9 Kansas 82-78 on Monday.

Arizona had a 64-57 lead with 3:29 left in regulation, but Texas Tech responded with 9-0 run, capped by Donovan Atwell’s corner 3-pointer with 25 seconds left for a 66-64 lead. Arizona’s Ivan Kharchenkov tied it at 66 with two free throws and Christian Anderson couldn’t hit a contested jumper as time expired.

After the short break, Toppin went to work, scoring four baskets on an array of tip-ins and low-post moves. The preseason All-America selection shot 13 of 22 from the field and had 13 rebounds to finish with his 47th career double-double. Anderson added 19 points, hitting six 3-pointers.

Arizona’s Tobe Awaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Freshman Brayden Burries also scored 16.

NO. 2 MICHIGAN 86, UCLA 56

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead Michigan to a victory over UCLA that puts the program in position to be ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2013.

No. 1 Arizona lost its first game Monday night on the road against No. 9 Kansas, giving the Wolverines (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) a path to the top spot in the poll with their 10th straight win.

The Bruins (17-8, 9-5) had won five of six games.

Michigan made nine straight shots — including Lendeborg’s two 3-pointers — early in the second half to turn what was a closely contested game into a rout.

Just two years after losing a school-record 24 games in Juwan Howard’s final season, coach Dusty May took advantage of the transfer portal to build a deep and talented roster that has won 24 of 25 games for the first time in school history.

NO. 3 HOUSTON 78, KANSAS STATE 64

HOUSTON (AP) — Emanuel Sharp had 23 points and six rebounds as Houston rallied from an early deficit to beat Kansas State for the Cougars’ sixth straight win.

Sharp scored 14 points on 4 of 10 shooting in the first half as Houston (23-2, 11-1 Big 12) built a 33-19 halftime lead.

Milos Uzan added 12 points and eight assists, and Kingston Flemings finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, which won their 18th straight at home.

P.J. Haggerty scored 23 points to lead Kansas State (10-15, 1-11). Haggerty surpassed 2,000 points in his collegiate career in the first half, becoming the fifth current Division I player to achieve the milestone.

Nate Johnson had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Taj Manning added 10 points for Kansas State. The Wildcats shot 35% from the field, 8 of 26 (31%) from 3-point range, and made 16 of 25 (64%) from the free-throw line.

The Wildcats raced to a 15-6 lead about 8 ½ minutes into the game on a 3-pointer by Haggerty, but Houston responded to finish the half on a 27-4 run. Sharp had nine points and Uzan added seven points in the spurt. Kansas State shot 1 for 15 from the floor to end the half.

Kansas State got no closer than 10 points in the second half.

NO. 4 DUKE 67, NO. 20 CLEMSON 54

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Star freshman Cameron Boozer had 18 points and Duke held Clemson to 35% shooting in a win.

Isaiah Evans added 17 points for the Blue Devils (23-2, 12-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who made 11 of 16 shots after halftime and pushed a 31-26 edge past a 20-point margin midway through the second half.

This marked Duke’s 29th straight home win and eighth victory against an AP Top 25 opponent this year. The Blue Devils entered the weekend tied with No. 2 Michigan for the national lead with 10 Quadrant 1 wins to top a postseason resume.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Boozer, who began the day ranked fifth nationally in scoring by averaging 23.0 points, made 7 of 14 shots with a pair of 3-pointers to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

NO. 5 IOWA ST. 74, NO. 9 KANSAS 56

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Milan Momcilovic scored 18 points and Iowa State shook off a slow start to defeat Kansas, snapping the Jayhawks’ eight-game winning streak.

The Cyclones (22-3, 9-3 Big 12), coming off Tuesday’s 62-55 loss at TCU, began a five-game stretch in which they play four ranked teams by taking control of this game in the first half despite struggling to make shots in the opening minutes.

Iowa State led 37-27 at halftime, then went on a 20-7 run in the opening 5 1/2 minutes of the second half, a stretch in which the Cyclones made six consecutive 3-pointers.

Their defense held Kansas (19-6, 9-3) to 31.6% shooting from the field in the second half, including 1 of 8 in 3-pointers. The Jayhawks shot 37.3% for the game while committing 13 turnovers, 10 in the first half.

NO. 6 UCONN 79, GEORGETOWN 75

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball had 20 points and Alex Karaban scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half as UConn held off a second-half rally and beat Georgetown.

Silas Demary Jr. had 15 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, and freshmen Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe scored 10 points apiece for UConn (24-2, 14-1 Big East).

Karaban set a program record with his 136th career start. He also became the winningest player in UConn men’s history as the Huskies improved to 116-24 when he is in uniform. He hit two foul shots with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win after Georgetown rallied from 14 points down and closed within two points with 11 seconds remaining.

KJ Lewis had 24 points, nine rebounds and four steals, Vincent Iwuchukwu added 16 points and Kayvaun Mulready scored all 15 points of his points in the second half for Georgetown (13-11, 5-9).

NO. 7 NEBRASKA 68, NORTHWESTERN 49

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Pryce Sandfort scored 29 points, Sam Hoiberg added 14 and Nebraska shook off a slow start to beat Northwestern.

The Cornhuskers (22-3, 11-3 Big Ten) overcame a season high-tying 18 turnovers and poor shooting in the first half to sweep the season series with the Wildcats (10-16, 2-13).

Nebraska was celebrating alumni weekend with more than 75 players on hand and came into the game off losses in three of their last four.

This one was a slog until the middle of the second half. Reserve guard Cale Jacobsen scored eight of his 10 points and blocked a shot during a 14-4 spurt that turned the Huskers’ 39-38 deficit into a 52-43 lead. The Wildcats managed just three field goals over the final 13 minutes.

Sandfort, who shot 6 of 11 on 3-pointers, had 25-plus points and six 3s in a game for the fourth time.

NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 79, PITTSBURGH 65

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jarin Stevenson and Seth Trimble scored 19 points each to help North Carolina beat Pittsburgh and secure another 20-win season.

The short-handed Tar Heels played without star freshman forward Caleb Wilson (bone fracture in left hand) and center Henri Veesaar (illness/lower body injury), who had both started every game this season and are the team’s top two scorers and rebounders.

Stevenson’s total was a season-high for the Alabama transfer.

Luka Bogavac and Zayden High, who had a career-best game, each scored 15 points for North Carolina (20-5, 8-4 Atlantic Coast Conference).

NO. 12 GONZAGA 94, SANTA CLARA 86

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Graham Ike had 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds as Gonzaga held off Santa Clara.

Graham shot 7 of 12 and had four assists to help the Bulldogs move a half-game ahead of the Broncos for first place in the West Coast Conference. It’s Graham’s seventh consecutive game with 20 points, matching a similar streak he had in 2024.

Gonzaga (25-2, 13-1) has won 25 games or more in 19 consecutive seasons under coach Mark Few. Few was recently named a finalist for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Adam Miller scored 20 points, Tyon Grant-Foster added 20. and Emmanuel Innocenti had 16 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs.

As good as Graham was, the Bulldogs had to do without their star forward for three minutes late in the second half while he was in foul trouble.

Christian Hammond scored 16 points for Santa Clara (22-6, 13-2).

NO. 13 PURDUE 78, IOWA 57

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — C.J. Cox and Gicarri Harris each had 14 points to help Purdue beat Iowa.

The Boilermakers (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten), wrapping up a stretch of six of eight games on the road, extended their winning streak to four with an efficient offense that consistently found openings. Purdue, which leads the nation in assists per game, had 20 assists on 25 field goals, with Braden Smith having 12 of those.

Iowa (18-7, 8-6), which had won six of seven, lost for the second time this week. The Hawkeyes lost 77-70 at Maryland on Wednesday night, and were looking to bounce back in front of their first sellout home crowd of the season. Instead, they couldn’t make shots.

Trey Kaufman-Renn had 12 points and 12 rebounds for Purdue. Fletcher Loyer added 12 points.

Bennett Stirtz led Iowa with 19 points. The Hawkeyes shot 37.7% from the field, a percentage raised by a late stretch in which they made nine of their last 13 shots.

NO. 14 FLORIDA 92, NO. 25 KENTUCKY 83

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Xaivian Lee scored 22 points, Urban Klavzar added 19 and Florida beat Kentucky for its 10th victory in its last 11 outings.

Lee and Klavzar took advantage of Florida’s paint presence and hit a combined nine 3-pointers.

Thomas Haugh (17), Alex Condon (14) and Rueben Chinyelu (10) also scored in double figures for the Gators, who ended a six-game skid against the Wildcats at home.

Florida (19-6, 10-2 Southeastern Conference) had been 1-4 against Kentucky (17-8, 8-4) under coach Todd Golden. But the Gators led wire to wire in this one and finished with a 45-37 rebounding advantage. Condon and Chinyelu grabbed 11 boards each, both finishing with a double-double.

The matchup featured a unique subplot. Kentucky guard Denzel Aberdeen, who spent the last three years at Florida and helped the Gators win the national title last March, was “welcomed” back with a chorus of boos.

Aberdeen led the Wildcats with 19 points while getting taunted with chants of “Gator traitor” throughout. Collin Chandler added 18, and Otega Oweh chipped in 13.

NO. 15 VIRGINIA 70, OHIO STATE 66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Malik Thomas and Sam Lewis each scored 13 points and Virginia beat Ohio State at Bridgestone Arena in the Nashville Hoops Showdown.

The Cavaliers (22-3) extended their winning streak to six.

Bruce Thornton scored 28 points for Ohio State (16-9). He also had an assist, the 500th of his career.

Amare Bynum had 15 points and six rebounds for the Buckeyes in their latest nonconference game in nearly 40 years.

It was tied at 37 at the half, with Virginia erasing an early Ohio State lead

Ohio State opened up a six-point lead with under 10 minutes remaining, but the Cavaliers had a 6-0 run to tie it.

With just over a minute remaining, Lewis forced a turnover and then went the length of the floor for a layup to give Virginia a 65-61 lead. He then hit a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left to put the game out of reach.

NO. 17 ST. JOHN’S 79, PROVIDENCE 69

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Dylan Darling had 23 points and eight rebounds and St. John’s scored eight straight points after a fracas that resulted in six ejections to take the lead and earn its 11th straight victory over Providence.

Bryce Hopkins had nine points and nine rebounds for the Red Storm (20-5, 13-1 Big East), and the ex-Friars star was in the middle of it all when he was taken down by a hard foul with 14:25 left and Providence (11-15, 4-11) up 40-39.

By the time things were sorted out, four St. John’s and two Providence players had been ejected, and the Red Storm were on their way to an 8-0 run to take a lead that was never threatened.

Hopkins, who was booed during introductions and cheered when he missed shots, started his career at Kentucky and spent two seasons as one of Providence’s top players before tearing his ACL in 2023-24 and transferring to St. John’s for his final year.

The game also marked the return of Red Storm coach Rick Pitino, who took Providence to the 1987 Final Four but saw his hopes of a return dashed here last March with a second-round NCAA Tournament loss to longtime nemesis John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorbacks.

NO. 19 VANDERBILT 82, TEXAS A&M 69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Nickel scored 25 points to lead Vanderbilt to a victory over Texas A&M.

AK Okereke added a season-high 23 points while Devin McGlockton had 17 for the Commodores (21-4, 8-4 Southeastern Conference), who have won five of six since a three-game losing skid in mid-January.

Marcus Hill had 20 points for the Aggies (17-8, 7-5 SEC).

Vanderbilt led 36-32 at the half, paced by Nickel and Devin McGlockton who both had 11 points. Marcus Hill had 12 points in the opening 20 minutes for the Aggies.

Nickel’s 25 points are the most he’s scored against an SEC opponent this season.

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 88, AUBURN 75

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. tied a career high with 31 points and Billy Richmond III scored a career-high 25 to lead Arkansas past Auburn.

Acuff, who shot 10 of 15 from the field and 7 of 10 from 3-point range, made three straight 3-pointers early in the second half as the Razorbacks (19-6, 9-3 Southeastern Conference) went on a 19-4 run before the first media timeout after leading by six at halftime.

The freshman guard has scored in double figures every game this season and has now scored 20 points or more in six straight games. Arkansas has gone 5-1 in that span.

Richmond made 12 of 15 field goals to break his previous personal high of 16 points. Arkansas, as a team, shot 57% from the floor.

Auburn (14-11, 5-7) played without leading scorer Keyshawn Hall, who is averaging 20.7 points per game. Coach Steven Pearl said Hall was out for disciplinary reasons. Tahaad Pettiford scored 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting and KeShawn Murphy added 22 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The rest of the Tigers roster shot 22%.

The Tigers pulled within eight points with 8:25 left, but Richmond scored the next five points and Acuff added another 3-pointer to build Arkansas’ lead back to double digits.

NO. 22 BYU 90, COLORADO 86, OT

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Rob Wright III scored a career-high 39 points and BYU beat Colorado in overtime.

It was Wright’s second straight 30-point-plus game after scoring 30 at Baylor on Tuesday night. AJ Dybantsa added 20 points, 13 rebounds, and eight assists to help the Cougars (19-6, 7-5 Big 12) win without second-leading scorer Richie Saunders.

Saunders exited 45 seconds into the game after suffering an apparent lower leg injury on BYU’s first possession and did not return.

Aleksej Kostic hit an open 3-pointer with 1:21 left in overtime to put BYU up 85-82. Colorado missed six straight shots and scored one basket over the final 3 1/2 minutes, allowing the Cougars to seal the win at the free-throw line.

Isaiah Johnson had 27 points to lead Colorado (14-12, 4-9). Barrington Hargress chipped in 20 and Bangot Dak added 15.

NO. 24 LOUISVILLE 82, BAYLOR 71

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mikel Brown Jr. had a part of every point during Louisville’s go-ahead run early in the second half as the standout freshman followed up his historic game with 29 points and six assists in the Cardinals’ win over Baylor.

The Cardinals (19-6) went ahead to stay with an 11-3 run that started when Brown had the assist on J’Vonne Hadley’s basket with 18:20 left to snap a 39-all tie. Brown made three free throws less than a minute later after being fouled on a long shot, then had back-to-back steals and immediately followed with assists both times — on Sananda Fru’s dunk, then another jumper by Hadley. That run ended with Brown’s layup with 15:06 left that made it 50-42.

Hadley finished with 20 points and Ryan Conwell had 14 for the Cardinals, who shot 56% (28 of 50) from the field.

Brown was coming off 45 points in Louisville’s 118-77 win over North Carolina State on Monday night, when he matched the single-game school record and broke Cooper Flagg’s ACC freshman mark for a single game.

Isaac Williams had 20 points for the Bears (13-12), while freshman Tounde Yessoufou had 16. Yessoufou had 37 points in a 99-94 home loss to No. 22 BYU on Tuesday night.

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.