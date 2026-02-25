No. 16 Kentucky travels to Auburn for conference showdown

Kentucky Wildcats (20-8, 7-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (14-14, 3-11 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SEC…

Kentucky Wildcats (20-8, 7-7 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (14-14, 3-11 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes Auburn and No. 16 Kentucky face off on Thursday.

The Tigers are 9-6 in home games. Auburn is 8-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wildcats are 7-7 against SEC opponents. Kentucky ranks fifth in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Clara Strack averaging 7.3.

Auburn makes 39.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Kentucky averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Auburn gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khady Leye is averaging nine points for the Tigers. Kaitlyn Duhon is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Strack is averaging 16.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Asia Boone is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

