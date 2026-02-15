No. 15 Iowa visits Nebraska after Wright’s 21-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 5-9 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Iowa Hawkeyes (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9, 5-9 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Iowa visits Nebraska after Chazadi Wright scored 21 points in Iowa’s 65-56 win over the Washington Huskies.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-3 at home. Nebraska is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Hawkeyes are 10-3 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Nebraska makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Iowa has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Nebraska have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Britt Prince is scoring 17.4 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Cornhuskers. Amiah Hargrove is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ava Heiden is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Wright is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.