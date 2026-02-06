No. 15 Baylor takes on Arizona State after Scott’s 26-point showing

Arizona State Sun Devils (19-5, 6-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (19-5, 6-5 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (20-4, 9-2 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor hosts Arizona State after Taliah Scott scored 26 points in Baylor’s 76-70 win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bears are 12-1 in home games. Baylor is third in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 34.3% shooting.

The Sun Devils are 6-5 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State averages 67.1 points and has outscored opponents by 8.5 points per game.

Baylor makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Arizona State has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Arizona State scores 9.6 more points per game (67.1) than Baylor gives up to opponents (57.5).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 67.1% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Gabby Elliott is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sun Devils. McKinna Brackens is averaging 15.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.