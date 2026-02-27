No. 14 Kansas visits No. 2 Arizona following White’s 23-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (26-2, 13-2 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (26-2, 13-2 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas plays No. 2 Arizona after Tre White scored 23 points in Kansas’ 69-56 victory over the Houston Cougars.

The Wildcats are 14-1 in home games. Arizona scores 87.2 points and has outscored opponents by 18.3 points per game.

The Jayhawks are 11-4 against conference opponents. Kansas is 19-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Arizona makes 50.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.8 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Kansas averages 7.7 more points per game (76.6) than Arizona gives up (68.9).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Kansas won the last meeting 82-78 on Feb. 10. Flory Bidunga scored 23 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Jaden Bradley is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Bidunga is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 9.2 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Darryn Peterson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

