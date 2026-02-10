No. 14 Florida visits Catchings and Georgia

Florida Gators (17-6, 8-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Florida Gators (17-6, 8-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (17-6, 5-5 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts No. 14 Florida after Kanon Catchings scored 23 points in Georgia’s 83-71 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 on their home court. Georgia averages 91.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Gators have gone 8-2 against SEC opponents. Florida is sixth in the SEC with 16.3 assists per game led by Boogie Fland averaging 3.9.

Georgia averages 91.9 points, 20.7 more per game than the 71.2 Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Gators match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Somto Cyril is averaging 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Catchings is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thomas Haugh is averaging 17.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Gators. Rueben Chinyelu is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Gators: 8-2, averaging 87.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

