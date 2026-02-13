No. 14 Florida hosts Oweh and No. 25 Kentucky

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (18-6, 9-2 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 8-3 SEC) at Florida Gators (18-6, 9-2 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -11.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Kentucky visits No. 14 Florida after Otega Oweh scored 21 points in Kentucky’s 74-71 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Gators have gone 10-1 in home games. Florida is 16-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 8-3 in SEC play. Kentucky averages 81.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.3 points per game.

Florida averages 86.3 points, 15.0 more per game than the 71.3 Kentucky gives up. Kentucky averages 10.6 more points per game (81.6) than Florida allows to opponents (71.0).

The Gators and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 47.4% and averaging 17.5 points for the Gators. Rueben Chinyelu is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Collin Chandler is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 9.4 points. Oweh is averaging 20.5 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 9-1, averaging 89.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

