No. 13 Purdue visits Iowa after Stirtz’s 32-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Purdue Boilermakers (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts No. 13 Purdue after Bennett Stirtz scored 32 points in Iowa’s 77-70 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Hawkeyes are 12-1 on their home court. Iowa has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Boilermakers are 10-3 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 82.8 points per game and is shooting 50.3%.

Iowa’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Iowa allows.

The Hawkeyes and Boilermakers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stirtz is averaging 20.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hawkeyes. Tavion Banks is averaging 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games.

Braden Smith is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Fletcher Loyer is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.