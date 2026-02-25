No. 10 Louisville visits Georgia Tech after Istanbulluoglu’s 20-point game

Louisville Cardinals (24-5, 14-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-16, 7-9 ACC) Atlanta; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (24-5, 14-2 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-16, 7-9 ACC)

Atlanta; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Louisville faces Georgia Tech after Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 20 points in Louisville’s 74-72 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-5 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals have gone 14-2 against ACC opponents. Louisville has a 0-3 record in one-possession games.

Georgia Tech scores 66.1 points, 5.3 more per game than the 60.8 Louisville gives up. Louisville has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talayah Walker is averaging 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. La’Nya Foster is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laura Ziegler is scoring 11.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Imari Berry is averaging 10.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

