No. 10 Louisville stays in ACC race with comfortable 69-50 win at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) — Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 18 points, Imari Berry added 13 and No. 10 Louisville coasted past Georgia Tech 69-50 in its final road game of the regular season on Thursday night.

The win keeps Louisville (25-5, 15-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) in the running for the league’s regular-season championship. The Cardinals have to beat Notre Dame on Sunday and hope No. 12 Duke loses at least one of its final two games.

Louisville also clinched a perfect season in true road games, going 9-0 on opposing campuses with an average margin of victory of 13.2 points per game.

Talayah Walker led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points but Georgia Tech (12-17, 7-10) lost for the third time in its last four games.

Louisville forced 22 turnovers leading to 27 points, including 20 points off turnovers in the first half. Georgia Tech briefly led 13-8 in the first quarter, but the Cardinals closed the period on a 10-0 run and led for the remainder of the contest.

A 16-4 spurt in the second quarter all but ended the game, with Roberts scoring the final eight points of the run and extending the lead to 36-22 with under a minute remaining in the first half.

The Cardinals’ Tajianna Roberts had 12 points and Reyna Scott scored 10.

Up next

Louisville hosts Notre Dame on Sunday.

Georgia Tech is at home against Miami on Sunday.

