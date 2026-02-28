No. 10 Louisville hosts Hidalgo and Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-9, 11-6 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (25-5, 15-2 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (19-9, 11-6 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (25-5, 15-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits No. 10 Louisville after Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points in Notre Dame’s 72-62 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Cardinals are 14-4 in home games. Louisville leads the ACC averaging 81.3 points and is shooting 46.1%.

The Fighting Irish are 11-6 in ACC play. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC with 15.0 assists per game led by Hidalgo averaging 5.4.

Louisville scores 81.3 points, 15.8 more per game than the 65.5 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Louisville allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Louisville won the last meeting 79-66 on Jan. 15. Reyna Scott scored 20 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 11.5 points and 3.2 assists. Laura Ziegler is averaging 12.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Hidalgo is shooting 47.2% and averaging 25.0 points for the Fighting Irish. Iyana Moore is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 13.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

