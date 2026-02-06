No. 1 Arizona hosts Oklahoma State following Roy’s 30-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-0, 9-0 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-6, 4-5 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (22-0, 9-0 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21.5; over/under is 169.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State takes on No. 1 Arizona after Anthony Roy scored 30 points in Oklahoma State’s 99-92 victory against the BYU Cougars.

The Wildcats have gone 12-0 in home games. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 4.0.

The Cowboys are 4-5 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma State averages 86.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Arizona’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Arizona allows.

The Wildcats and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals. Koa Peat is shooting 57.9% and averaging 16.0 points over the past 10 games.

Roy is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 18.2 points. Parsa Fallah is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 10-0, averaging 89.4 points, 40.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 82.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

