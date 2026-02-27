NJIT takes on Bryant, aims for 5th straight road win

NJIT Highlanders (15-14, 10-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (8-20, 4-10 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

NJIT Highlanders (15-14, 10-4 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (8-20, 4-10 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Highlanders play Bryant.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 at home. Bryant averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Highlanders have gone 10-4 against America East opponents. NJIT is 5-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Bryant’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game NJIT allows. NJIT averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Bryant allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in America East play. NJIT won the last matchup 79-55 on Jan. 19. Sebastian Robinson scored 22 points to help lead the Highlanders to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timofei Rudovskii is averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. Aaron Davis is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robinson is averaging 14.5 points for the Highlanders. David Bolden is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

