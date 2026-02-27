Nicastro leads Western Illinois against Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (22-7, 15-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (24-4, 16-3 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (22-7, 15-4 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (24-4, 16-3 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Lindenwood (MO) after Mia Nicastro scored 36 points in Western Illinois’ 79-61 win against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Leathernecks are 15-0 on their home court. Western Illinois ranks second in the OVC in team defense, allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Lions have gone 15-4 against OVC opponents. Lindenwood (MO) leads the OVC with 16.2 assists. Ellie Brueggemann leads the Lions with 3.3.

Western Illinois makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 10.0 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Western Illinois won 74-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 18. Nicastro led Western Illinois with 23 points, and Brooke Coffey led Lindenwood (MO) with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Addi Brownfield averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Nicastro is shooting 58.1% and averaging 26.4 points over the past 10 games.

Coffey is averaging 13.9 points and eight rebounds for the Lions. Brueggemann is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.