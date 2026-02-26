Niang’s 12 lead UT Martin past Tennessee Tech 64-49

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Lamine Niang’s 12 points helped UT Martin defeat Tennessee Tech 64-49 on Thursday. Niang shot 6…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Lamine Niang’s 12 points helped UT Martin defeat Tennessee Tech 64-49 on Thursday.

Niang shot 6 of 8 from the field for the Skyhawks (21-9, 13-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Filip Radakovic scored 10 points and added five rebounds. Vladimir Khryapa went 3 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Dani Pounds led the Golden Eagles (13-17, 8-11) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds. Tennessee Tech also got 12 points from Mekhi Cameron. JaJuan Nicholls also had eight points.

