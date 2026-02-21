Live Radio
Newton scores 16 and Abilene Christian beats Southern Utah 87-83

The Associated Press

February 21, 2026, 6:47 PM

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chilaydrien Newton’s 16 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Southern Utah 87-83 on Saturday.

Newton shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line for the Wildcats (13-14, 5-9 Western Athletic Conference). Bradyn Hubbard scored 15 points and added three steals. Rich Smith shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists and four steals.

Logan Stephens led the way for the Thunderbirds (9-19, 5-10) with 20 points and two steals. Elijah Duval added 19 points and four assists for Southern Utah. Tanner Hayhurst had 16 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

