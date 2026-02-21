Newton scores 16 and Abilene Christian beats Southern Utah 87-83

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chilaydrien Newton’s 16 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Southern Utah 87-83 on Saturday. Newton shot 6…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Chilaydrien Newton’s 16 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Southern Utah 87-83 on Saturday.

Newton shot 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line for the Wildcats (13-14, 5-9 Western Athletic Conference). Bradyn Hubbard scored 15 points and added three steals. Rich Smith shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven assists and four steals.

Logan Stephens led the way for the Thunderbirds (9-19, 5-10) with 20 points and two steals. Elijah Duval added 19 points and four assists for Southern Utah. Tanner Hayhurst had 16 points.

