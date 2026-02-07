Newell scores 23 as Western Kentucky knocks off Florida International 80-70

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Grant Newell’s 23 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Florida International 80-70 on Saturday. Newell shot…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Grant Newell’s 23 points helped Western Kentucky defeat Florida International 80-70 on Saturday.

Newell shot 8 for 15, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Hilltoppers (13-11, 6-7 Conference USA). Cameron Haffner scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Blaise Keita finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Zawdie Jackson finished with 17 points and two steals for the Panthers (11-12, 4-8). Eric Dibami added 14 points and six rebounds for Florida International. Corey Stephenson also had 14 points.

Newell scored 13 points in the first half and Western Kentucky went into halftime trailing 38-30. Ryan Myers led Western Kentucky with 11 points in the second half.

