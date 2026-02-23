New Mexico takes on Nevada after Albury’s 21-point game

New Mexico Lobos (21-6, 12-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (18-9, 10-6 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (21-6, 12-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (18-9, 10-6 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico visits Nevada after Deyton Albury scored 21 points in New Mexico’s 80-78 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Wolf Pack have gone 13-2 in home games. Nevada is sixth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Lobos are 12-4 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Nevada’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.1 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico averages 9.4 more points per game (81.4) than Nevada allows to opponents (72.0).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. New Mexico won 80-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Jake Hall led New Mexico with 19 points, and Corey Camper Jr. led Nevada with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camper is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, while averaging 17.7 points. Elijah Price is averaging 13.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Hall is shooting 49.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Lobos. Tomislav Buljan is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.