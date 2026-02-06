New Mexico Lobos face the Boise State Broncos, seek 5th straight win

New Mexico Lobos (16-7, 8-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 9-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Mexico Lobos (16-7, 8-4 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (18-5, 9-3 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico is looking to continue its four-game win streak with a victory against Boise State.

The Broncos have gone 12-1 at home. Boise State leads the MWC with 16.1 assists per game led by Mya Hansen averaging 4.5.

The Lobos are 8-4 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks eighth in the MWC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jessie Joaquim averaging 4.4.

Boise State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.8 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Boise State allows.

The Broncos and Lobos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum Thompson is averaging 14.3 points and seven rebounds for the Broncos. Dani Bayes is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is shooting 40.3% and averaging 13.6 points for the Lobos. Laila Abdurraqib is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 65.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

