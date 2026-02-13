New Mexico and Colorado State face off for conference matchup

Colorado State Rams (18-7, 9-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-8, 9-5 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (18-7, 9-5 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (17-8, 9-5 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Destinee Hooks and New Mexico host Lexus Bargesser and Colorado State in MWC action.

The Lobos are 10-3 on their home court. New Mexico is eighth in the MWC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jessie Joaquim averaging 4.2.

The Rams have gone 9-5 against MWC opponents. Colorado State scores 66.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

New Mexico scores 67.5 points, 11.7 more per game than the 55.8 Colorado State gives up. Colorado State scores 6.0 more points per game (66.8) than New Mexico allows (60.8).

The Lobos and Rams match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hooks is averaging 13.3 points for the Lobos. Laila Abdurraqib is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kloe Froebe is averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Rams. Bargesser is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.