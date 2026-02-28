New Haven knocks off Le Moyne 66-59

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick’s 28 points helped New Haven defeat Le Moyne 66-59 on Saturday. Fitzpatrick also…

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Jabri Fitzpatrick’s 28 points helped New Haven defeat Le Moyne 66-59 on Saturday.

Fitzpatrick also added five rebounds and eight assists for the Chargers (14-17, 9-9 Northeast Conference). Najimi George scored 15 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Andre Pasha shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Shilo Jackson finished with 24 points and nine rebounds for the Dolphins (15-16, 10-8). Le Moyne also got 17 points from Jakai Sanders. Tennessee Rainwater finished with six points, seven rebounds and three steals.

