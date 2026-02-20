New Haven faces Fairleigh Dickinson, aims to stop 4-game slide

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-4, 14-0 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (7-18, 5-9 NEC) West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (23-4, 14-0 NEC) at New Haven Chargers (7-18, 5-9 NEC)

West Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven enters the matchup with Fairleigh Dickinson after losing four games in a row.

The Chargers are 6-8 in home games. New Haven is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

The Knights are 14-0 in conference matchups. Fairleigh Dickinson has an 18-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Haven makes 39.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Fairleigh Dickinson has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.0 more points per game (68.1) than New Haven gives up (61.1).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Fairleigh Dickinson won the last matchup 65-57 on Jan. 10. Kailee McDonald scored 16 points to help lead the Knights to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lindsay Hogan is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Chargers. Aniya McDonald-Perry is averaging 11.9 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Ava Renninger is shooting 37.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Knights. Madlena Gerke is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chargers: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Knights: 10-0, averaging 68.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

