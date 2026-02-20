New Hampshire visits Maine following Smith’s 24-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-18, 2-11 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-12, 9-4 America East) Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-18, 2-11 America East) at Maine Black Bears (14-12, 9-4 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine faces New Hampshire after Adrianna Smith scored 24 points in Maine’s 63-42 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Black Bears have gone 6-3 at home. Maine is eighth in the America East in rebounding averaging 28.2 rebounds. Smith paces the Black Bears with 10.0 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 2-11 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is ninth in the America East with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eva DeChent averaging 1.3.

Maine scores 61.2 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 60.3 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points lower than Maine has given up to its opponents (41.7%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Maine won the last meeting 73-51 on Jan. 17. Smith scored 32 points points to help lead the Black Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Asta Blauenfeldt averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Bears, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 21.9 points, 10 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

DeChent is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats. Elizabeth Lavoie is averaging 0.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 64.3 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 48.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

