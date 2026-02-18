New Hampshire takes on UMass Lowell, aims to stop 4-game skid

UMass Lowell River Hawks (7-18, 1-11 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-17, 2-10 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday,…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (7-18, 1-11 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-17, 2-10 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire looks to break its four-game slide when the Wildcats play UMass Lowell.

The Wildcats are 5-5 on their home court. New Hampshire allows 60.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The River Hawks have gone 1-11 against America East opponents. UMass Lowell is eighth in the America East with 19.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Maddie Rice averaging 4.0.

New Hampshire’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UMass Lowell allows. UMass Lowell averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game New Hampshire gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eva DeChent is shooting 40.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaini Edmonds is averaging 13.8 points for the River Hawks. Sabrina Larsson is averaging 7.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 49.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

River Hawks: 1-9, averaging 49.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

