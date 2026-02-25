Nelson’s 24 lead South Florida over Rice 75-56

HOUSTON (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson scored 24 points as South Florida beat Rice 75-56 on Wednesday night. Nelson had eight…

Nelson had eight rebounds for the Bulls (20-8, 12-3 American Athletic Conference). Joseph Pinion scored 15 points and added six rebounds and four steals. Isaiah Jones went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Bulls extended their winning streak to six games.

Cam Carroll finished with 13 points and six rebounds for the Owls (11-17, 5-10). Rice also got 12 points from Nick Anderson. Trae Broadnax had 10 points.

South Florida took the lead with 19:53 left in the first half and did not trail again. Nelson led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 39-31 at the break. Nelson scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

