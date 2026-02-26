Neely posts 18 points, 17 rebounds as UNC Greensboro knocks off Chattanooga 85-80

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Neely had 18 points and 17 rebounds in UNC Greensboro’s 85-80 win over Chattanooga on…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Neely had 18 points and 17 rebounds in UNC Greensboro’s 85-80 win over Chattanooga on Thursday.

Neely added 17 rebounds for the Spartans (13-17, 9-8 Southern Conference). He came into the game averaging 11.5 rebounds per game, third in the country. It’s his 18th double-double of the year, which is second in the country to Delrecco Gillespie of Kent State.

KJ Younger scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Donald Whitehead Jr. shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Jordan Frison led the Mocs (12-18, 6-11) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Brennan Watkins added 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists for Chattanooga. Billy Smith finished with 12 points.

The Spartans held a 38-37 lead at the half, and grew their lead to as much as 14 in the second half with 4:59 remaining. They allowed an 11-0 Mocs run at that point, but held on.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

