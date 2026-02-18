NC State plays No. 9 Duke after Jones’ 21-point game

NC State Lady Wolfpack (17-8, 10-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (19-6, 14-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (17-8, 10-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (19-6, 14-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State visits No. 9 Duke after Zamareya Jones scored 21 points in NC State’s 79-67 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils have gone 10-1 in home games. Duke is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lady Wolfpack are 10-4 in ACC play. NC State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Duke makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). NC State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toby Fournier is averaging 17.5 points, eight rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Khamil Pierre is averaging 16.5 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 77.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 10.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

