NC State hosts Wake Forest after Oliver’s 24-point game

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-14, 4-12 ACC) at NC State Lady Wolfpack (18-9, 11-5 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays NC State after Grace Oliver scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 79-65 victory over the Boston College Eagles.

The Lady Wolfpack have gone 9-4 in home games. NC State scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Demon Deacons are 4-12 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

NC State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Wake Forest averages 66.3 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 67.2 NC State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. NC State won the last meeting 95-77 on Jan. 15. Khamil Pierre scored 26 points points to help lead the Lady Wolfpack to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamareya Jones is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Wolfpack, while averaging 14.8 points and 3.7 assists. Pierre is shooting 52.8% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Opal Bird is averaging 5.1 points for the Demon Deacons. Oliver is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

