N.C. A&T visits Monmouth following Gamble’s 21-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-15, 5-9 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (18-8, 11-4 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-15, 5-9 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (18-8, 11-4 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces N.C. A&T after Gigi Gamble scored 21 points in Monmouth’s 64-57 victory against the Hampton Lady Pirates.

The Hawks are 9-3 on their home court. Monmouth is fourth in the CAA scoring 63.8 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Aggies are 5-9 in CAA play. N.C. A&T ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

Monmouth scores 63.8 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 63.3 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T scores 5.3 more points per game (62.8) than Monmouth allows (57.5).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Monmouth won the last meeting 61-55 on Jan. 4. Gamble scored 25 points points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gamble is shooting 40.1% and averaging 14.5 points for the Hawks. Divine Dibula is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chaniya Clark is shooting 45.6% and averaging 13.1 points for the Aggies. Crystal Hardy is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 61.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.