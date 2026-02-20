N.C. A&T visits Cokley and Elon

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-15, 3-11 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-13, 6-8 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (10-15, 3-11 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (14-13, 6-8 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on N.C. A&T after Bryson Cokley scored 29 points in Elon’s 81-78 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Phoenix have gone 8-6 in home games. Elon is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies have gone 3-11 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T is ninth in the CAA with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zamoku Weluche-Ume averaging 1.8.

Elon averages 81.0 points, 5.2 more per game than the 75.8 N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 74.1 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 78.2 Elon gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. Elon won the last meeting 69-64 on Jan. 9. Chandler Cuthrell scored 22 points points to help lead the Phoenix to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is shooting 50.8% and averaging 20.2 points for the Phoenix. Cokley is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Lewis Walker is scoring 19.0 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Aggies. Trent Middleton is averaging 13.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

