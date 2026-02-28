Murray State visits Johnson and Bradley

Murray State Racers (20-10, 12-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-11, 12-7 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Murray State Racers (20-10, 12-7 MVC) at Bradley Braves (19-11, 12-7 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Murray State after Jaquan Johnson scored 25 points in Bradley’s 93-86 overtime loss to the UIC Flames.

The Braves are 13-2 in home games. Bradley is third in the MVC scoring 77.1 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Racers have gone 12-7 against MVC opponents. Murray State is 8-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Bradley is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Murray State allows to opponents. Murray State has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 44.9% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MVC play. Murray State won the last meeting 86-66 on Jan. 4. Javon Jackson scored 20 points to help lead the Racers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 12.4 points. Johnson is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Layne Taylor is averaging 8.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points.

