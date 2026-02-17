Murray State visits Illinois State following Tenner’s 21-point outing

Murray State Racers (19-9, 11-6 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (17-10, 9-7 MVC) Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Murray State Racers (19-9, 11-6 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (17-10, 9-7 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State visits Illinois State after KJ Tenner scored 21 points in Murray State’s 87-70 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Redbirds are 11-2 on their home court. Illinois State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Racers are 11-6 against MVC opponents. Murray State averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Illinois State averages 76.4 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 79.5 Murray State allows. Murray State scores 16.2 more points per game (84.3) than Illinois State gives up to opponents (68.1).

The Redbirds and Racers face off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Walker is shooting 53.3% and averaging 13.7 points for the Redbirds. Boden Skunberg is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Javon Jackson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 15.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Racers: 4-6, averaging 77.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

