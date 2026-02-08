Murray State takes on Northern Iowa in conference matchup

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-9, 7-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (18-7, 10-4 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-9, 7-6 MVC) at Murray State Racers (18-7, 10-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State faces Northern Iowa in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Racers are 11-1 on their home court. Murray State averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Panthers are 7-6 in MVC play. Northern Iowa scores 66.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Murray State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Northern Iowa gives up. Northern Iowa has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Racers. Roman Domon is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Trey Campbell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Ben Schwieger is shooting 45.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 6-4, averaging 83.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

