Murray State faces UIC after King’s 22-point outing

UIC Flames (13-10, 8-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (16-7, 8-4 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UIC Flames (13-10, 8-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (16-7, 8-4 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays UIC after Fredrick King scored 22 points in Murray State’s 103-86 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Racers are 10-1 on their home court. Murray State is third in the MVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Layne Taylor averaging 4.0.

The Flames are 8-4 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks third in the MVC giving up 69.9 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Murray State averages 86.3 points, 16.4 more per game than the 69.9 UIC allows. UIC averages 75.1 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 79.3 Murray State allows.

The Racers and Flames match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 8.6 points and four assists for the Racers. Javon Jackson is averaging 17.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.5 points for the Flames. Josiah Hammons is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.