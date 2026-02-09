Mullin scores 23, Yale defeats Howard 87-81 in OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Mullin scored 23 points and Yale beat Howard 87-81 in overtime on Monday night. Mullin shot…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Mullin scored 23 points and Yale beat Howard 87-81 in overtime on Monday night.

Mullin shot 7 for 12 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (18-4). He hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 3:39 left in the extra period and Yale never trailed again. Nick Townsend finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Casey Simmons totaled 14 points and six rebounds.

Cedric Taylor III finished with 18 points and three steals for the Bison (15-10). Bryce Harris added 14 points and six rebounds, while Cam Gillus totaled 14 points and five assists.

Jordan Brathwaite hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left to pull Yale even at 71 and force OT.

