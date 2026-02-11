Mulderig leads Manhattan against Niagara after 20-point performance

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-23, 0-14 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-18, 5-9 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (0-23, 0-14 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (5-18, 5-9 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan plays Niagara after Colette Mulderig scored 20 points in Manhattan’s 91-72 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Jaspers have gone 2-8 at home. Manhattan is sixth in the MAAC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Agar Farres-Garcia averaging 2.3.

The Purple Eagles have gone 0-14 against MAAC opponents. Niagara has a 0-21 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Manhattan’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Niagara allows. Niagara averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Purple Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brianna Davis is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jaspers. Elisa Sole Sanchez is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Talia Dial is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Purple Eagles. Chasity Wilson is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 0-10, averaging 52.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.