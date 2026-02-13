Mount St. Mary’s secures 65-55 win over Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Abdou Khadre Kebe scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s beat Rider…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Abdou Khadre Kebe scored 15 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s beat Rider 65-55 on Friday night.

Trey Deveaux scored 12 points and Xavier Lipscomb finished with 11 points for the Mountaineers (12-15, 8-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Zion Cruz finished with 22 points and two steals for the Broncs (3-21, 2-13).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.