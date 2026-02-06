Moss leads UTSA against North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (12-11, 3-7 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-18, 0-10 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Texas Mean Green (12-11, 3-7 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-18, 0-10 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces North Texas after Brent Moss scored 32 points in UTSA’s 109-88 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Roadrunners are 2-8 on their home court. UTSA has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mean Green are 3-7 against AAC opponents. North Texas is ninth in the AAC with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 5.8.

UTSA averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.9 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 70.2 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 80.4 UTSA allows.

The Roadrunners and Mean Green square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Hayes averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Jamir Simpson is shooting 38.4% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Je’Shawn Stevenson is averaging 17.4 points and 1.9 steals for the Mean Green. David Terrell Jr. is averaging 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 0-10, averaging 66.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Mean Green: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.